Report: Bears allow EDGE Trevis Gipson to seek a trade

Even though he’s put together some nice reps during the Chicago Bears preseason games, the writing has been on the wall for Trevis Gipson for a while now. Chicago coaches have had Gipson running with the reserves at defensive end, and his place on the 53-man roster has been in question.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears have given Gipson permission to seek a trade.

The 26-year-old Gipson has played in 40 games (19 starts) during his three-year Bears career, but his best season came in 2021 while playing outside linebacker in Sean Desai’s 3-4 front. That year, he racked up 39 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks, and five forced fumbles.

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace traded a future fourth-round pick to select Gipson in the fifth round of the 2020 draft.

If current GM Ryan Poles can recoup anything for Gipson in the next few days, my guess is it’ll be a very late day-three pick with some conditions attached to it.

Here’s something to keep in mind about Fowler’s report from our guy Greg Gabriel.

My experience with situations like that is Gipson would not be playing today if they were actively trying to trade him. They wouldn’t want to take a chance he’d get hurt. My opinion and I could be wrong. We’ll see https://t.co/S326gmOer9 — Greg Gabriel (@ggabefootball) August 26, 2023

Gipson is still battling in the Bills game (including a sack and forced fumble in the first half), so we’ll find out how the Bears construct their roster on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. CT when all cuts are due.