Chicago Bears 2023 53-man roster cutdown tracker

All NFL teams must be at the 53-man roster limit by Tuesday, August 29, at 3:00 p.m. Chicago time, but several franchises have already begun waiving and cutting players.

All players with less than four seasons of accrued service will pass through waivers, while players with four or more (the vested veterans) will become free agents and can sign with a new team immediately.

The Chicago Bears have the number one spot on the waiver wire, and general manager Ryan Poles has said that his scouts are hard at work going over film for any potential adds.

In case you missed it, the Bears have already made a few moves to trim their 90-man offseason roster when they placed Dante Pettis and Adrian Colbert on injured reserve and waived Jared Pinkney and Joe Reed with injury designations.

We’ll track all the Bears’ transactions and rumors right here as they get their roster ready for the 2023 season.

The claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 11:00 a.m. (CT) on Wednesday, August 30, at which time teams can begin constructing their 16-man practice squad.