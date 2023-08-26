Bears vs Bills Postgame Podcast Q&A

Since this is the preseason we haven't been rolling out a traditional postgame podcast after Chicago Bears games, but today our Lead Draft Analyst, Jacob Infante, took to the site formerly known as Twitter to record a Spaces Q&A with fans. While there was some discussion about Chicago’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, there was also plenty of talk about what we can expect from the Bears leading up to week one.

Give his uncut Q&A a listen on our podcast channel right here.

We hope to officially announce our 2023 WCG Podcast and 2nd City Gridiron video lineup next week, but I can tell you that Bill Zimmerman is bringing his passion to this year’s postgame duties for us. After each game he’ll be live on our video channel to immediately discuss what went down, then he’ll publish the show to our podcast channel moments after he wraps up.