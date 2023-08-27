Report: Bears to release P.J. Walker and Alex Leatherwood

According to Jonathan Jones, Lead NFL Insider for CBS, the Chicago Bears have informed quarterback P.J. Walker that he has been released, and per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears have also released offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.

The Bears signed Walker to a two-year, $4 million deal with $2 million guaranteed, but unexpected competition from undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent has Chicago comfortable eating some salary. Bagent has apparently secured a spot on the 53-man roster, but Chicago also has Nathan Peterman under contract for now if they feel a need to keep a veteran QB in their room.

Leatherwood was claimed a year ago off waivers, but a bout with Mono slowed him from finding his footing on the Bears’ o-line. This offseason he was getting plenty of reps with the ones at left guard in place of the injured Teven Jenkins, but he wasn’t able to impress enough to stick around. Realesing Leatherwood will give the Bear a dead cap hit of about $4.5 million.

Chicago needs to be at the 53-man roster limit by Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. (CT).