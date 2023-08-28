The Bear’s Den, August 28, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Bears’ 53-man roster, depth chart projection (Pre-Cuts): Is Tyson Bagent safe? – NBC Sports Chicago - Will Tyson Bagent make the roster? How many offensive linemen will the Bears keep? Is Velus Jones Jr. safe? Bears Insider Josh Schrock offers his final...

Bears’ Tyson Bagent ‘proved’ he belongs during impressive preseason – NBC Sports Chicago - Tyson Bagent made his closing argument for a roster spot Saturday. He might not wind up being QB2, but the kid from Shepherd proved he belongs.

Bears’ Tyler Scott growing as return man if needed – NBC Sports Chicago - Velus Jones Jr. is still the Bears primary return man, but rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott showed he can be trusted if needed.

Bears release QB PJ Walker, waive OL Alex Leatherwood - 670 - The Chicago Bears have released veteran quarterback PJ Walker and waived offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, this in a pair of moves to cut the roster before Tuesday’s deadline.

Picking the Bears’ 53-man roster — and ranking each position group - Chicago Sun-Times - The team will whittle its roster down by the Tuesday deadline.

Bears podcast: Evaluating Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - How does quarterback Justin Fields look heading into the regular season?

After ho-hum preseason finale, Bears quarterback Justin Fields says he’s ready for Week 1 - Chicago Sun-Times - At this point, you can see in Fields what you want to see.

Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson’s preseason ‘could’ve been a lot better,’ but he’s ready now - Chicago Sun-Times - Stevenson held off a challenge from fellow rookie Terell Smith and secured his spot as a starter with an interception against the Bills.

Bears’ next opponent: Jordan Love, Packers wrap preseason with 19-15 victory over Seahawks - Chicago Sun-Times - QB Jordan Love went 9 of 15 for 63 yards and had three carries for 21 yards against a Seattle defense consisting mostly of reserves.

Top 4 Takeaways from Bears-Bills preseason game - CHGO - The Bears finished the preseason with a 24-21 loss to the Bills. Here are my top four takeaways from Saturday's game at Solider Field.

Report: Bears are releasing QB P.J. Walker - Bears Wire - It appears the Bears have a new QB2 in Tyson Bagent as P.J. Walker has been released, according to Jonathan Jones.

Source: Bears release QB P.J. Walker as QB competition ends – NBC Sports Chicago - Tyson Bagent's improbable run from D-II UDFA to Bears backup quarterback appears to be complete as the Bears released P.J. Walker on Sunday.

Christian Covington, Germain Ifedi among first Lions cuts - NBC Sports - The Lions announced their first set of cuts on the way to setting their initial 53-man roster on Sunday.

Rosters cut from 90 to 53 on Tuesday - NBC Sports - The clock is ticking loudly on eliminating 37 spots per team.

Report: Bears to release P.J. Walker and Alex Leatherwood - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have started to release players ahead of Tuesday’s roster deadline.

Chicago Bears 2023 53-man roster cutdown tracker - Windy City Gridiron - The NFL’s cutdown deadline is August 29th at 3:00 p.m. (CT), so we’ll keep track of all the news and rumors surrounding the Bears here.

The Chicago Bears’ preseason is over, so what’s next for the team? - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff and Lester recap the Bears vs Bills game right here with an eye toward the regular season. We’ll see you guys live at 2:00 p.m. Chicago time!

Bears vs Bills Preseason: Inside the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here are all the preseason snap counts for week three from the Chicago Bears, a spotlight on some of their individual stats, and also a few team statistics from their 24 to 21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Notes: Bears narrowly edged out by Bills in preseason finale - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears finish the preseason with a 1-2 record.

Bears vs Bills Postgame Podcasts - Windy City Gridiron - Jacob Infante fired up a Spaces Q&A with fans right after the game, and Lester joined the Line For Line Podcast after the game to talk Bears vs Bills.

