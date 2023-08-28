Bears trade for G/C Dan Feeney from Dolphins

The Chicago Bears are trading for Miami Dolphins offensive guard Dan Feeney, multiple reports say.

Chicago is sending a sixth-round pick to Miami according to Jason Lieser.

Feeney, a former third-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers, played for the New York Jets in 2022.

He started 64 of the 96 NFL games he’s played in but started only two for New York last season. He has experience at both guard and center.

Interestingly, Feeney joins a Poles roster staple of acquiring local talent. Feeney played high school Carl Sandburg and is from Orland Park. He played collegiately at Indiana.

His mullet alone could make him worth a day three pick and ingratiate him to Bears fans.

Feeney signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins back in March but hasn’t been in contention for a starting role.

With the Bears’ OL in flux with the Teven Jenkins injury, plus Cody Whitehair being banged up a week ago, it seemed necessary for Ryan Poles to add to the OL.

Notably, the Bears released Alex Leatherwood in one of their first roster cutdown moves. Leatherwood had been working with the twos at guard during the preseason.

