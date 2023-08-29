Chicago Bears Announce their initial 2023 53-Man Roster

The Chicago Bears have announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season.
This may change tomorrow as the Bears have the number one spot on the waiver wire, and there may also be some players placed on injured reserve.
We will update this list accordingly as transactions are made.
Offense (25)
Quarterback (2): Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent
Running back (5): Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman, Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, Khari Blasingame (FB)
Wide receiver (6): D.J. Moore, Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney, Tyler Scott, Velus Jones Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown
Tight end (3): Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis
Offensive line (9): Braxton Jones, Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair, Nate Davis, Darnell Wright, Ja’Tyre Carter, Lucas Patrick, Larry Borom, Doug Kramer
(The Dan Feeney trade will be official once he passes his physical, and he’ll be the 53rd player)
Defense (24)
Linebacker (5): Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Jack Sanborn, Noah Sewell, Dylan Cole
Defensive end (5): Yannick Ngakoue, DeMarcus Walker, Terrell Lewis, Dominique Robinson, Rasheem Green
Defensive tackle (4): Justin Jones, Andrew Billings, Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens
Safety (4): Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, Elijah Hicks, A.J. Thomas
Corner (6): Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, Terell Smith, Josh Blackwell, Jaylon Jones
Special Teams (3)
Long snapper: Patrick Scales
Kicker: Cairo Santos
Punter: Trenton Gill
Season-ending injured reserve: Safety Adrian Colbert; wide receiver Dante Pettis, wide receiver Isaiah Ford
Injured reserve (with an option to be designated to return):
