The Bear’s Den, August 29, 2023

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I'm starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire.

Money well spent? Bears GM Ryan Poles is counting on highest-paid players to make difference - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have just five players among the top 200 salary-cap numbers in the NFL, and Poles needs them to play up to their contracts for the team to contend for a playoff spot.

Tyson Bagent beat out P.J. Walker, but was it enough to make him the Bears’ No. 2 QB? - Chicago Sun-Times - If the Bears stick with Bagent as their No. 2 quarterback, they’ll be bucking trends throughout the league and inside their own building.

Bears rookie DT Gervon Dexter eager to prove people wrong - Chicago Sun-Times - The second-round draft pick (53rd overall), who thought he should have been a first-round pick, is ready to go after the Bears re-worked his game to fit Matt Eberflus’ defense. “Completely the opposite player now [from college],” he said.

Bears transaction tracker: Who’s getting cut? - Chicago Sun-Times - Here’s who the Bears are cutting before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline;

Bears release quarterback P.J. Walker - CHGO - The Chicago Bears have released veteran quarterback P.J. Walker. The first of many moves that the organization will make over the next few days.

Why Bears had Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens play 3-tech at same time – NBC Sports Chicago - Each Bears rookie defensive tackle lined up at 3-tech for a few snaps against the Bills. The team explained why they like the look.

What P.J. Walker, Alex Leatherwood decisions tell us about Bears GM Ryan Poles – NBC Sports Chicago - In releasing P.J. Walker and Alex Leatherwood, Ryan Poles showed that he will prioritize on-field performance over dollars and cents — that’s how winning...

How Trevis Gipson’s trade demand changes Bears’ roster evaluation – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears face a tough decision with their defensive line as cutdown day looms, and Trevis Gipson’s trade request adds another wrinkle.

Why Rasheem Green continues to rise up Bears’ depth chart – NBC Sports Chicago - Just one day before the NFL cut deadline, Alan Williams talked about why Rasheem Green continues to move up the depth chart and why he likes him

Bears’ DJ Moore cracks ESPN’s top-100 NFL players list – NBC Sports Chicago - While the Chicago Bears are certainly on the up and up after a transformational offseason, the roster still needs to earn every ounce of respect in a business...

Schmitz: Breaking Down Justin Fields’ Saturday Afternoon - 670 - Justin Fields played 13 snaps in a preseason game, and because his offense had the nerve to look rusty many on social media, of course, went haywire.

Infante's 2024 Bears mock draft: Post-preseason hoopla - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his latest selections for the Bears in a 2024 mock draft.

Wiltfong: Is Darnell Mooney a possible trade candidate for the Chicago Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - We weren’t expecting to see Darnell Mooney trade rumors today.

Gabriel: A Review of Procedures and Rules for Player Cuts and Acquisitions for This Week - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel runs through some important NFL rules for the next couple days.

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home!

