Bears Poll of the Day: What is your biggest concern, and where will they finish in the NFC North?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Now that the Chicago Bears have their initial 53-man roster set, and we’ve all had the chance to dissect their play in training camp and the preseason, we wanted you guys to answer a couple of questions.

With week one and a date with the Green Bay Packers fast approaching, what is your biggest concern about the Bears?

I broke the first poll question into four options, but I know which way I’m voting.

Chicago’s d-line has struggled to stop the run during preseason, and we’ve yet to see how newcomer Yannick Ngakoue will impact the pass rush or how DeMarcus Walker will fit in since he’s been out.

The offensive line has been ravaged by injury, but head coach Matt Eberflus said he expects everyone back except starting left guard Teven Jenkins, whom he calls “week to week.” This group has a lot of potential if they all get back, and yesterday’s trade for experienced Dan Feeney will help stabilize the unit, but there are still plenty of questions

The Bears addressed the passing game in the offseason, but so much of its improvement is predicated on Justin Fields taking a step as a passer. I believe he will, but some aren’t sure.

I almost left the secondary of the poll, but the starting safeties haven’t suited up in weeks, and the reserves are inexperienced. They’re also starting a rookie corner in Tyrique Stevenson, who has struggled in preseason. Good quarterbacks will attack the rookie every chance they get, so expect growing pains from Stevenson.

The second question in the poll needs no setup.

This should be a competitive division from top to bottom, so where do you think the Bears will finish in the NFC North?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/QOYS56/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.