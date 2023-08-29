T Formation Conversation: Chicago Bears 53-Man Roster Breakdown

Now that the Chicago Bears have announced their first 53-man roster for the 2023 season, I had to get on the mic and break it all down with you guys on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel.

I haven’t hosted my solo show in a couple months, so I figured this was a perfect time to dust off that “brand” and grab Jacob Infante to help me talk through the 53 players. Join us live at 6:30 p.m. CT as we go position by position down the new roster, discuss some surprise cuts, and look toward tomorrow’s inevitable roster shuffle.

Bring your questions, and see you there!

If you want to follow along with the show, here’s how the Bears currently list their 53-man roster.

Offense (26)

Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent Running back (5): Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman, Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, Khari Blasingame (FB)

Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman, Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, Khari Blasingame (FB) Wide receiver (6): D.J. Moore, Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney, Tyler Scott, Velus Jones Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown

D.J. Moore, Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney, Tyler Scott, Velus Jones Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown Tight end (3): Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis

Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis Offensive line (10): Braxton Jones, Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair, Nate Davis, Darnell Wright, Ja’Tyre Carter, Lucas Patrick, Larry Borom, Doug Kramer, Dan Feeney

Special Teams (3)

Defense (24)

Linebacker (5): Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Jack Sanborn, Noah Sewell, Dylan Cole

Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Jack Sanborn, Noah Sewell, Dylan Cole Defensive end (5): Yannick Ngakoue, DeMarcus Walker, Terrell Lewis, Dominique Robinson, Rasheem Green

Yannick Ngakoue, DeMarcus Walker, Terrell Lewis, Dominique Robinson, Rasheem Green Defensive tackle (4): Justin Jones, Andrew Billings, Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens

Justin Jones, Andrew Billings, Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens Safety (4): Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, Elijah Hicks, A.J. Thomas

Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, Elijah Hicks, A.J. Thomas Corner (6): Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, Terell Smith, Josh Blackwell, Jaylon Jones

Once we wrap up the video, I’ll cut things up and publish it on the WCG podcast channel for those who prefer audio.

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more!