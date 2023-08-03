Mason West is back with his usual co-host on his Bear Bones podcast, Danny Meehan, and this episode will have the fellas recapping all that has been going on with the Chicago Bears. Joining them will be CHGO’s Nicholas Moreano, who has been at every training camp practice so far!

Today was an off day at Halas Hall, so it’s a great time to take a breath and dive into all the latest on Justin Fields, Teven Jenkins, D.J. Moore and the rest of the offense, and Tremaine Edmunds, Kyler Gordon, Gervon Dexter Sr. and the other defenders.

Watch their latest Bears Bones video in the embed below, or head over to 2nd City Gridiron to get in on the discussion with the fellas LIVE at FIVE!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for the Windy City Gridiron content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

The podcast version will go right here asap:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so please subscribe where you get your pods!