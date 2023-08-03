The Bear’s Den, August 3, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears rookie CB Tyrique Stevenson already learning early and valuable lessons courtesy of DJ Moore - Bear Report - Bears rookie cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson is already getting an education in what it means to play in the NFL from wide receiver DJ Moore.

Mayor Brandon Johnson says he won’t be rushed into deal to stop Bears from leaving Chicago - Chicago Sun-Times - Mayor Johnson has not yet offered an alternative stadium site to the Bears if the team is determined to leave Soldier Field. He says he’s using this time for relationship building.

Bears need to show, not just say, that offense is on right track - Chicago Sun-Times - After rough three-day stretch in practice, OC Luke Getsy says the Bears “off to a good start,” despite making mistakes on “pretty much every play.”

Bears get visit from Michael Jordan’s trainer - Chicago Sun-Times - Tim Grover, who famously trained Michael Jordan and other prominent athletes, met with the Bears after Tuesday’s practice. Darnell Mooney was part of a group of four players who huddled with Grover, who challenged them to be “legendary.”

Justin Fields keeps the faith that iron sharpens iron - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ defense won the day Wednesday, but Fields gave credit where it was due and remained confident the offense would respond. “They’re tough. They create a great challenge for us every day, but you gotta believe that’s making us stronger and better.”

Bears WR Chase Claypool a ‘hothead’ in intense practice - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears receiver Chase Claypool and linebacker T.J. Edwards had been jawing at each other during Wednesday’s training camp practice when the Bears ran a toss play to Velus Jones.

Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins leaves practice - Chicago Sun-Times - Defensive end DeMarcus Walker and linebacker Jack Sanborn, who left Tuesday’s practice, did not participate Wednesday. Defensive tackle Justin Jones didn’t practice, either.

Bears’ Luke Getsy defends Nathaniel Hackett after Sean Payton’s shots - Chicago Sun-Times - He called Hackett “a special person in my life.”

Bears OC Luke Getsy unfazed by rough days: ‘We don’t play touch football, so I’m OK’ - Chicago Sun-Times - After the offense struggled in practice again, Getsy maintained confidence that Justin Fields and the Bears are headed the right way.

Chicago Bears Training Camp Practice No. 7 notes: Kyler Gordon and the defense dominate the second day in pads - CHGO - The Chicago Bears held their seventh training camp practice at Halas Hall. Here are the top plays that stood out from Wednesday’s padded practice.

Bears camp report: Justin Fields struggles as defense dominates – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense had a day to forget Wednesday, and the defense let the hear about it. Over and over again.

Justin Fields sends message to Bears’ offense after flat practice – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears’ offense was flat, clunky, and sloppy on Wednesday, leading Justin Fields to deliver a stern message after practice.

Bears’ Luke Getsy likes tough training camp defense for Justin Fields – NBC Sports Chicago - Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy says Justin Fields responded well to the Wednesday’s dominant dominant performance by the defense

Justin Fields finding key target in Chase Claypool - 670 - Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is finding a reliable target in the form of wide receiver Chase Claypool, who has revealed growth and comfort in training camp.

Colts sign Amari Rodgers, waive Johnny King - NBC Sports

Amari Rodgers has found a new team in the AFC South.

Patrick Mahomes tops NFLPA’s most recent top-50 player sales list - NBC Sports

Coming off his second Super Bowl championship, Patrick Mahomes’ jersey was in high demand this offseason.

Turnover on downs is now subject to automatic replay review - NBC Sports

Successful fourth-down conversions do not trigger automatic replay review, however.

The Leno fam is expanding



after practice today, @charleslenojr72 got the news from his family and teammates pic.twitter.com/7RsrjBopgM — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 1, 2023

