Bears sign Yannick Ngakoue

After weeks, nay, months, of speculation, the Chicago Bears added edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue Thursday, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The deal is for one year and $10.5 million. $10 million is guaranteed, Adam Schefter reports.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles wasn’t shy about wanting to add a pass rusher in his pre-training camp press conference, saying that they were “close” and preaching patience.

Now, with around seven training camp practices in the books, the Bears added the best rusher on the market in Ngakoue.

Ngakoue, most recently of the Indianapolis Colts, had 9.5 sacks last season. He is a seven-year NFL vet, having spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and Colts. He has 65 career sacks.