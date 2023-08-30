The Bear’s Den, August 30, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

Bears 53-man roster: List of players who have been cut - BearsWire - The Bears' 53-man roster is set. Here's a look at the players who didn't make the cut.

Trevis Gipson thanks Bears fans for support after being cut - BearsWire - The Bears cut Trevis Gipson, who took to social media to thank the fan base for their support.

Bears 53-man roster set after NFL cut deadline passes – NBC Sports Chicago - The NFL roster cut deadline passed at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

How Tyson Bagent beat P.J. Walker for Bears’ QB2 job – NBC Sports Chicago - Tyson Bagent "created" a backup QB competition with his work ethic, talent, and moxie. But his NFL QB education is just beginning.

Bears believe almost all injured starters on track to play vs. Packers – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears are on the mend, and head coach Matt Eberflus believes all but one starter is on track to face the Packers in Week 1.

OFFICIAL: Chicago Bears cut roster to 53 players - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears reached the NFL’s mandatory 53-man roster limit Tuesday by waiving 24 players, terminating the contracts of six vested veterans, placing receiver Isaiah Ford on injured reserve and waiving/injured running back Trestan Ebner.

Schmitz: Breaking Down New Bears’ OL Dan Feeney - Da Bears Blog - The more preseason football I watch, the less I’m convinced much of it matters. All you really need to know from Saturday’s game (which we may talk about tomorrow) is that the Defensive Line had their hands full so long as the Bills’ starters remained in the game — in particular, the Bears’ rookie DTs got a healthy dose of reality against the kind of talent they’ll be facing in just 12 days time.

Emma: Breaking down Bears' initial 53-man roster - 670 - With an improved roster and competition across the board, second-year general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears had some difficult decisions to make in cutting their roster from 90 players to the 53-man limit.

Tyson Bagent is in line to be Bears’ backup quarterback - 670 - The Bears put performance ahead of politics with a key roster decision at their backup quarterback position. They released veteran PJ Walker, which has put undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent in line to be the team’s backup behind starter Justin Fields.

Mully & Haugh: Is adding Dan Feeney a good pickup for Bears? - 670 - The Bears reached a deal with the Dolphins on Monday evening to acquire veteran interior offensive lineman Dan Feeney in exchange for a sixth-round pick, according to reports. The question now is what role Feeney will fill for Chicago.

Bears to seek upgrades at ‘several positions’ starting Wednesday - Chicago Sun-Times - After trimming their roster to 53 players Tuesday, the Bears planned to stay up late doing their homework.

Bears’ roster full of question marks, and answers could go either way - Chicago Sun-Times - Now that the Bears have finalized their roster, what is it? The outcomes range from playoff contention if everything goes right to picking at or near the top of the draft again if most of it backfires.

Tyson Bagent not locked in as Bears back-up QB - Chicago Sun-Times - The rookie from Division-II Shepherd University made the 53-man roster, but coach Matt Eberflus left open the possibility the Bears might prefer a veteran to back up Justin Fields. “We’re certainly looking into that option,” Eberflus said.

Who made the Bears’ 53-man roster - Chicago Sun-Times - The team set their roster by Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

Bears’ Matt Eberflus: All but 1 hurt starter on pace to face Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears expect all but one starter to healthy enough to take on their rivals in Week 1, head coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday.

Bears 53-man roster: Takeaways from initial moves - BearsWire - Here’s what we learned from the Bears’ initial 53-man roster.

Matthew Slater: Patriots cutting Bailey Zappe is "surprising to a lot of us" - NBC Sports - The Patriots' longtime special teams captain didn't see Zappe's release coming.

Trey Lance's time with 49ers didn't go as expected, but he's excited for future - NBC Sports - The 49ers expected Trey Lance to be their franchise quarterback when they traded three first-round picks and a third-rounder to the Dolphins in 2021 to move up to No. 3.

Patriots have only one quarterback on initial 53-man roster - NBC Sports - As the saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks you have none.

Salo: Chicago Bears Fantasy Football Primer and NFL Play Pick Em With WCG! - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears Preseason is over, and it’s time to look ahead to some Fantasy Football drafts.

T Formation Conversation: Chicago Bears 53-Man Roster Breakdown - Windy City Gridiron - Let’s talk about the Bears 53-man roster!

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears Announce their initial 2023 53-Man Roster - Windy City Gridiron - It’s official... for now.

