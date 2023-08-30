Chicago Bears 2023 practice squad and roster tracker

The Chicago Bears established their initial 53-man roster yesterday, and next up on the docket is signing players to their 16-man practice squad.

NFL teams can’t officially sign players for their practice squads until today at 11:00 a.m. CT, the deadline for yesterday’s waivers.

But before we hear about the Bears signing any practice squadders, we’ll probably get news about whom they claimed off waivers, because Chicago holds the top position on the wire until a day after the week three games are concluded.

Once teams are notified about which players passed through waivers unclaimed, they’ll then get to work adding the players they want to their practice squads. These players are free to sign wherever they please, so they’ll look for a team that offers their best chance to ascend to the active roster.

The Bears will bring back many of their recently released players, but they can also add up to six vested veterans to their practice squad.

Also, at 3:00 p.m. (CT) today, teams can place players on injured reserve to make them eligible to be designated for return after four games. That will cause another group of players to pass through waivers for Thursday’s claiming deadline.

We’ll keep track of all the rumors and reports surrounding the Chicago Bears’ 2023 practice squad and 53-man roster shuffle here.