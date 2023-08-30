Chicago Bears place Teven Jenkins on injured reserve

During Wednesday's press conference at Halas Hall, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said that starting left guard Teven Jenkins would be placed on injured reserve. Since he was placed on IR after the team set their 53-man roster, that means Jenkins can be designated to return to the team after four games.

Earlier this week, head coach Matt Eberflius said that Jenkins was the only player they considered "week to week" and that all the other injured players should be good to go for the season opener against the Green Bay Packers on September 10.

Poles was asked about the backup quarterback position, and he was noncommittal about rookie UDFA Tyson Bagent being their number two for week one. "We're working through that," he said, "it's hard to answer that question right now."

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham was also at today's presser, and he talked about Bagent's demeanor when the two of them walked through the tunnel before the Titans' preseason game. "It was like he's been here before. He's shown it and displayed it ever since he's been here. His accuracy, his decision-making, his poise... the kid's got a bright future."

They clearly like Bagent's upside, but they also want to add a third QB to the room at some point, most likely Nathan Peterman to the practice squad.

Poles also addressed newly signed Trent Taylor, saying he will be their primary punt returner, with Velus Jones Jr. manning the kick return responsibilities.

You can watch the entire press conference here.

It has been a busy couple of days for the Bears, so in case you missed anything, check out these WCG links: