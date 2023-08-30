Bears Reacts Results: Fans most concerned with the OL and 2nd place is expected

We had a couple of Chicago Bears-specific questions in our SB Nation Reacts poll yesterday, and you guys did not disappoint. We had so many responses that our graphics team already pulled the results for us to share.

The first question was about the aspect of the team that you're most concerned with, and 59% of us went with the offensive line.

Earlier today, general manager Ryan Poles announced that starting left guard Teven Jenkins was heading to injured reserve, but the other news about the o-line was positive.

Nate Davis was back at practice and is expected to be at the right guard spot he was signed for. Rookie right tackle Darnell Wright, who was out with an ankle injury for a few days, was also back. Reserve center/guard Lucas Patrick returned to practice today, and newcomer Dan Feeney was at Halas Hall too. Either Patrick or Feeney will be the likely starting center for week one, with Cody Whitehair's ailing snapping hand moving him to left guard. And then, of course, there's old reliable, left tackle Braxton Jones, ready to man the same position he took all 1,034 snaps at in 2022.

All things considered, the offensive line isn't in as bad a spot as we thought it'd be just last week. Losing Jenkins is a bummer, but Poles said the injury is "not too serious," so he should only miss the minimum four games an IR stint requires.

Question number two in our Bears survey had most of our fans (38%) picking the Bears to take second in the NFC North, which is exactly how I voted.

As I said yesterday, there's no order of finish in the division that would surprise me, but I do have the Lions winning the title.

For the record, I also think the Bears have done enough for a wildcard spot, but that's predicated on Justin Fields taking a nice step as the quarterback in 2023.

Those two survey questions above weren't the only two about the Bears that SB Nation Reacts put out last week. In their weekly email of national questions — that you can get signed up for here — featured head coach Matt Eberflus as an answer. Coach 'Flus finished a distant fifth among fans from all 32 teams behind Detroit's Dan Campbell, Denver's Sean Payton, Green Bay's Matt LeFleur, and Atlanta's Arthur Smith.

I'm not seeing it with the Falcons this season.

Rookie running back Bijan Robinson is going to be fantastic, but they're going to need an efficient season from second-year QB Desmond Ridder to improve on last year's 7-10 record. The NFC South isn't overly talented, but I got the New Orleans Saints winning that division.

What are your thoughts on these three survey results?

