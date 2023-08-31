Bears announce several roster moves

On Thursday morning, the Chicago Bears announced several transactions to their active roster and practice squad. They signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to the 53-man roster, and the reported singing of wideout Trent Taylor became official today. They placed offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Doug Kramer on injured reserve to make room for the two new players.

Injury specifics were not revealed, but previous reports indicated that Jenkins may be dealing with a strained calf or two, and Kramer was spotted with a cast on his snapping hand.

They also announced four more signings to their practice squad: Defensive ends Deslin Alexandre and Daniel Hardy, offensive lineman Bill Murray, and kicker John Parker Romo.

Alexandre (6’4”, 264 pounds) was a UDFA pickup by the Jets this year. He had nine tackles and a sack in New York’s four preseason games this year.

Hardy (6’3”, 240) was a seventh-round pick of the Rams in 2022 out of Montana State, who played in 6 games last year after an early stint on IR. He was listed as a linebacker in L.A., but the Bears have him on the d-line.

Murray (6’4”, 307) was originally a UDFA of the Patriots out of William & Mary in 2020, where he played defensive tackle, but the Pats converted him to offense, and he appeared in one game last season.

Romo was a 2022 UDFA from Virginia Tech who initially signed with the Saints. He kicked for the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas this spring and was named to the All-XFL team. He spent this offseason with the Lions, where he hit his lone extra point and a 28-yard field goal.

Their 16-man practice squad is now at 14 players, with an exemption spot for offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka, their International Pathway Program player.