The Bear’s Den, August 31, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Ryan Poles shuts down Jonathan Taylor, Darnell Mooney trade rumors – NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles will look under every rock to improve the Bears’ roster, but just because he takes a peak doesn’t mean he’ll take what he finds.

Bears waive Terrell Lewis, add three players as roster shuffle begins – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears started their post cutdown day roster shuffle with a surprising move.

Bears WR Chase Claypool is healthy, returns to practice - 670 - Bears receiver Chase Claypool returned to practice Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall after missing three weeks with an apparent hamstring injury.

Ryan Poles: Trevis Gipson never requested a trade from Bears - 670 - Former Chicago Bears pass rusher Trevis Gipson didn’t request a trade prior to being released, general manager Ryan Poles said Wednesday afternoon.

Hit-and-miss: Bears GM Ryan Poles learns valuable QB-evaluation lessons - Chicago Sun-Times - Poles’ miss on P.J. Walker was mitigated by his success — so far — with undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent. Those lessons could come in handy in the future. “There’s a learning lesson in every success and failure,” Poles said. “I learn something new every day.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles responds to rumors about WR Darnell Mooney, DE Trevis Gipson - Chicago Sun-Times - Mooney had been floated as a trade candidate, while Gipson was given permission to seek a trade.

Bears: New signing Trent Taylor replaces Velus Jones as punt returner - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears general manager was definitive that Taylor will be the punt returner. Jones remains the Bears’ kick returner.

How to measure Bears QB Justin Fields? ‘Win more games’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears want to see Justin Fields elevate his play this year. Asked how he’d measure that, general manager Ryan Poles was direct.

Bears to put LG Teven Jenkins on IR, ruling him out at least 4 games - Chicago Sun-Times - Jenkins is “week-to-week” according to GM Ryan Poles, but putting him on IR opens a roster spot.

Jay Cutler joining ‘Inside the NFL’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The show, which counts former Bears receiver Brandon Marshall among its former hosts, features highlights and player audio from NFL films.

Bears start building practice squad - Chicago Sun-Times - They signed 11 players and cut two from the active roster that could bounce back to the team if they get through waivers.

Bears 53-man roster grades: Position-by-position breakdown – NBC Sports Chicago - After a three moves Wednesday, the Bears' 53-man roster is set. The secondary and backfield is a strength, but many question marks still remain.

Ryan Poles explains why Bears cut Trevis Gipson in bizarre saga – NBC Sports Chicago - Trevis Gipson's uphill climb to make the Bears' roster ended Tuesday because he was never a fit for what they want to do on defense.

Bears waive Terrell Lewis, add three players as roster shuffle begins – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears started their post cutdown day roster shuffle with a surprising move.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Bears fans most concerned with the OL and a 2nd place finish is expected - Windy City Gridiron - There were three SB Nation Reacts questions this week about the Chicago Bears, two of which we shared here at WCG, and a third that was sent out nationally.

Wiltfong: Bears place Teven Jenkins on IR and other nuggets from Halas Hall - Windy City Gridiron - Only one player heading to injured reserve for the Bears plus the latest from Halas Hall.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears 2023 practice squad and roster tracker - Windy City Gridiron - All of today’s news and rumors about the Bears as they formulate their 16-man practice squad and tweak their 53-man roster.

Wiltfong: Bears Roster Moves - Quindell Johnson and Khalid Kareem claimed, Trent Taylor signed - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have some new players so they say goodbye to some others.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears have signed several players to their 16-man practice squad - Windy City Gridiron - Here is the current practice squad for the Bears, plus the NFL’s 2023 practice squad rules.

Wiltfong: Fanpost - WCG is looking for new front page contributors! - Windy City Gridiron - We'd love to add some new teammates this season!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.