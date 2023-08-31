Chicago Bears Mega Season Preview with Aaron Leming

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

We go in-depth with Aaron Leming to preview the season!

Aaron discusses his thoughts on the Dan Feeney trade and the Chicago Bears waiver claims before jumping into the full season preview.

Aaron discusses his expectations for Justin Fields, the revamped running back room, his comfort level with the Bears passing weapons as well as the offensive line. He also discusses his confidence level in Luke Getsy and discusses the defense as well! We tee him up on the Bears secondary, linebackers and of course, the questions that remain across the defensive line.

We’ve done this podcast together every year since 2017! It’s always a great podcast, and Aaron always brings plenty of great opinions and analysis. Make sure you check it out to get yourself ready for the season before a huge week one match-up against the Green Bay Packers!

We have the video segment of the interview for you here too: