The Chicago Bears 2023 rookie class has had several players shine this offseason, but the most exciting has probably been fourth-round pick, Tyler Scott. The 21-year-old former Cincinnati Bearcat has been featured on some highlight videos from Chicago’s social media team, and also from fans in attendance at training camp.

On Taylor Doll’s latest Making Monsters podcast, she speaks with Keith Jenkins of the Associated Press who covers the Cincinnati Bearcats, Bengals, and Reds. Jenkins covered Scott’s collegiate career, and he shares with us just how impactful Scott was on the field for Cincinnati during his time there.

“He is a gamer,” Jenkins said about Scott. “Everything about his game goes up a notch with the lights come on.”

“When the stakes are highest, when everyone’s watching, when the pads are on, and the live bullets are flying, so to speak, that's when Tyler really shows, and his strengths come alive.”

Check out Taylor’s latest to learn more about Chicago’s exciting rookie.

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more, so be sure you subscribe wherever you get your audio!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for all the WCG content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

Chicago Bears Gnome Bobblehead! $60 From the gridiron, to the garden, to your glorious collection. Giving your fancave a well-deserved boost is easier than saying “Hut, hut, hike.” All you need to do is add this Limited Edition Chicago Bears Gnome Bobblehead to your roster. Use the promo code GRIDIRON10 to get a 10% discount on all items! $60 at FOCO