The Bear’s Den, August 4, 2023

Source: Bears splurge for pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue - Chicago Sun-Times - The team was set to go into the season with DeMarcus Walker and Trevis Gipson as its top defensive ends, but has added a player more accomplished than either of them.

Yannick Ngakoue and the Chicago Bears agree to 1-year, $10.5 million deal - The Chicago Bears finally have their pass rusher. On Thursday night, the Bears reportedly signed Yannick Ngakoue to a 1-year, $10.5 million deal.

Bears make smart, winning move with Yannick Ngakoue signing – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears desperately needed a guy like Yannick Ngakoue to help their toothless pass rush. They finally brought him to Chicago on Thursday.

Sources: Bears to sign pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue - 670 - The Chicago Bears are signing veteran pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue on a one-year, $10.5-million deal, sources confirmed on Thursday night. The deal was first reported by ESPN.

Braggs in the Stands: A review of Chicago Bears training camp so far - CHGO - For the fans in the stands, we are five practices in so far with two padded practices. What have we seen so far? Well, we've seen a mixture of everything. The offense has had its days, but the defense won the most recent practice on Wednesday. Rookies are flashing but they're also having to adjust

Bears’ lack of offensive line depth getting exposed early at training camp – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears' "best five" looks to be a good unit on paper. But with zero depth, the Bears have no margin for error or injury.

Growing Chase Claypool-Justin Fields connection gives Bears hope – NBC Sports Chicago - The Chase Claypool that Ryan Poles coveted when he acquired him last year has arrived at Bears training camp. But the work is just getting started.

Schmitz: DJ Moore Is A Very Good Wide Receiver And I Can’t Wait To See Him Play - Da Bears Blog - Based on reports from around Chicagoland, the offense struggled in yesterday’s practice — so much so that Justin Fields mentioned in his presser that “It’s really good to have days like this.” and that in his opinion it’s good for the offense to go through adversity in these early stages of training camp.

Bears rookie report: Analyzing performances in their first training camp - Chicago Sun-Times - Here’s how they’re measuring up to expectations during training camp.

Colts want to keep Jonathan Taylor over the long term - NBC Sports - Things have gotten quiet between the Colts and running back Jonathan Taylor.

Infante: 6 Bears players with most to prove in preseason - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst looks at some young Bears players fighting for a roster spot this preseason.

Zimmerman: Three Chicago Bears rookies struggling early in training camp - Windy City Gridiron - These three rookies have struggles out of the gate at training camp, but no need to worry.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears Week 2 Training Camp Recap - Windy City Gridiron - Mason West and Danny Meehan are going LIVE at FIVE to talk all things Chicago Bears with special guest Nicholas Moreano of CHGO!

