Chicago Bears Training Camp Recap for August 4

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Chicago Bears Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears were back on the practice fields at Halas Hall after an off day, but a few players were sitting out. Head coach Matt Eberflus has already said that they would not be giving any detailed injury information during the offseason, so we’re left to wonder why Tremaine Edmunds, DeMarcus Walker, Jack Sanborn, Chase Allen, Teven Jenkins, and Nate Davis were not practicing today.

Walker and Sanborn left Tuesday’s practice early, Jenkins left Wednesday’s early, and Allen and Davis have missed their last three. Edmunds may be out for a veteran rest day, as there was no previous report of him getting dinged up.

All were in attendance, along with Dante Pettis, who is still on the NFI list, to watch their teammates practice in helmets. Also, Walker was doing some workouts on the side. Neither new Bears Yannick Ngakoue nor Marcedes Lewis made it out on the field, although Ngakoue was at Halas Hall, and he met the media this afternoon. Lewis is due at Halas Hall for his physical this afternoon, and the Bears have yet to announce who will be released to make room for the new players.

Check out that presser here, then keep scrolling down for some Tweets from the beat writers during camp.

These Tweets are just a sample size of things they fired off while watching, so for a better picture of what they saw, be sure to run through their feeds.

