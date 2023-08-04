Chicago Bears Training Camp Recap for August 4

The Chicago Bears were back on the practice fields at Halas Hall after an off day, but a few players were sitting out. Head coach Matt Eberflus has already said that they would not be giving any detailed injury information during the offseason, so we’re left to wonder why Tremaine Edmunds, DeMarcus Walker, Jack Sanborn, Chase Allen, Teven Jenkins, and Nate Davis were not practicing today.

Walker and Sanborn left Tuesday’s practice early, Jenkins left Wednesday’s early, and Allen and Davis have missed their last three. Edmunds may be out for a veteran rest day, as there was no previous report of him getting dinged up.

All were in attendance, along with Dante Pettis, who is still on the NFI list, to watch their teammates practice in helmets. Also, Walker was doing some workouts on the side. Neither new Bears Yannick Ngakoue nor Marcedes Lewis made it out on the field, although Ngakoue was at Halas Hall, and he met the media this afternoon. Lewis is due at Halas Hall for his physical this afternoon, and the Bears have yet to announce who will be released to make room for the new players.

Check out that presser here

It’s early. But Gervon Dexter is having a nice camp with the #Bears. Can’t wait to see him in preseason action. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 4, 2023

Red Zone 1 on 1s have begun!



First play is to Mooney for a TD. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 4, 2023

Plays that stood out in 1 on 1s.



Darnell Mooney nice in-breaking route vs. Kyler Gordon for a TD.



Chase Claypool with a one-handed grab vs. Tyrique Stevenson for a TD



Tyler Scott broke down Michael Ojemudia on a slant.



DJ Moore > Terell Smith and he posed in the end zone. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 4, 2023

Tyler Scott continues to dust various corners with sharp double moves creating all kinds of space. — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 4, 2023

Kindle Vildor deflects a ball at the last second from Justin Fields intended for Velus Jones in one on one drills. Also Equanimeous St. Brown with an amped spike of the ball after a TD. Chase Claypool beat Jaylon Jones for a short TD. one on ones. #Bears. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 4, 2023

Tyrique Stevenson had a nice pass break up on a ball that was nearly in the hands of DJ Moore along the sideline in 11-on-11. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 4, 2023

PJ connected with Velus Jones ona. Slant route over the middle. Good route by Velus over Jaylon Jones. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 4, 2023

In that 11-on-11 session, Gervon Dexter Sr. had pressure up the middle on P.J. Walker.



Dominique Robinson had a nice swim move to get inside against Alex Leatherwood. Justin Fields still got the pass off, but Tyrique Stevenson knocked a ball out of DJ Moore's hands. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 4, 2023

Chase Claypool having a morning. Just beat Eddie Jackson twice. — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 4, 2023

Jaquan Brisker with a would be sack of Justin Fields in 11 on 11. Credit to @danwiederer for the eyes on! #Bears. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 4, 2023

Tyler Scott made two nice catches with the second-team offense in a two-minute drill. The 2s picked up a field goal against the first-team defense. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 4, 2023

Noah Sewell and Terell Smith blew up a play in the backfield. Good instincts to read it and get back there. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 4, 2023

Red Zone 1 on 1s from Justin Fields to start have been impressive.



Chase Claypool runs a post and a 1 handed catch. Extremely impressive. Nice throw from Fields.



Then, St. Brown with a stutter step shake to the left corner of the end zone with a perfect ball from Fields. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 4, 2023

Chase Claypool TD catch in a tight window from Fields brings out some cheers from the offense. #Juice — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 4, 2023

1st time in 7 on 7s today for Fields the ball didn't get out quick.



I thought he should've went deep down the right side to DJ Moore on Terell Smith but he didn't pull the trigger and waited for Tonges to come across the middle for a completed pass.



Still, ball didn't get out… — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 4, 2023

Justin Fields to Chase Claypol AGAIN in Red Zone 11 on 11s for the touchdown. Fade route to the corner. Wide open. Easy throw.



This is becoming so customary that Claypool has come up with a celebration that he does with each teammate as they run up.



They are cooking. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 4, 2023

First play of two minute, Josh Blackwell picks off Justin Fields. Was intended for Tonyan. Not a good throw. Pass protection was blah too. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 4, 2023

Put in a go-win-the-game situation, Justin Fields was intercepted by Josh Blackwell on his first throw.



On his second opportunity in the drill, Fields drove the ball from the 50 to the 22 with passes to Moore, Tonyan and Claypool.



Cairo Santos made the FG from 42 for the win. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 4, 2023

#ChicagoBears HC Matt Eberflus opens his post practice presser offering up thoughts & prayers to #SteveMcMichael’s family. Mongo was hospitalized last night with sepsis, wife Misty has asked for prayers. pic.twitter.com/CIzKJ3nxAc — Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) August 4, 2023

