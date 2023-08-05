The Bear’s Den, August 5, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Eddie Jackson Views Yannick Ngakoue as Puzzle’s Final Piece - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - “Oh that’s a huge difference, man,” Jackson said. “You know when you got that rush the quarterback ain’t got the time to sit back there and pat the ball all day.”

Yannick Ngakoue: ‘I was meant to be here’ - ChicagoBears.com - Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue addresses the media on Friday at Halas Hall.

PODCAST: What the Bears are getting in Yannick Ngakoue - ChicagoBears.com - Bears, etc. hosts Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer discuss the signing of new defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Chicago Bears add former Packers TE Marcedes Lewis to roster - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Bears tight ends coach Jim Dray is 36 years old and will be entrusted with coaching a player who broke into the league in the season when the Bears last made the Super Bowl, 2006.

Cronin: Tight end Marcedes Lewis agrees to sign with Chicago Bears - ESPN - Marcedes Lewis has reached a deal with the Bears, he told ESPN. It would be his 18th season, which would be an NFL record for a tight end.

Bears great Steve McMichael, who has ALS, in intensive care - ESPN - Steve McMichael, a star defensive tackle on the Chicago Bears’ famed 1985 Super Bowl championship team who has ALS, was in intensive care because of sepsis and pneumonia, his wife said Friday.

Steve McMichael in ICU with ALS, family says Hall of Fame induction would mean everything - NBC Sports - Steve McMichael, the longtime Bears defensive tackle who is battling ALS, is currently in intensive care after a health setback.

Schrock’s Bears camp observations: For Justin Fields, offense second time is charm – NBC Sports Chicago - “I thought the offense responded, came back and did a nice job of practice today executing in those areas, and that was good to see a good bounce-back practice for those guys,” head coach Matt Eberflus said after practice, referring to both the offense’s response to Wednesday’s tough outing and the failed first end-of-game drill.

Melo: Titans release OL JaMarco Jones - Music City Miracles - JaMarco Jones went from being the favorite to start at right tackle to released within days.

Malik Hooker agrees to three-year extension with Cowboys - NBC Sports - The Cowboys have agreed on a contract extension with another member of their secondary.

Infante: Bears to sign veteran TE Marcedes Lewis - Windy City Gridiron - Lewis is entering a record 18th season in the NFL.

Gabriel: What Does Yannick Ngakoue Bring to the Chicago Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, takes a deeper look at Chicago’s new pass rusher and what he means for the defensive line as a whole.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears Training Camp Recap for August 4 - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears were back on the practice fields at Halas Hall after an off day, but a few players were sitting out. Head coach Matt Eberflus has already said that they would not be giving any...

Getting to Know Chicago Bears Rookie Tyler Scott - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll chats with Keith Jenkins of the Associated Press, who covers the Cincinnati Bearcats, to give us the inside scoop on Tyler Scott.

Householder: Chicago Bears sign edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles added the long sought-after pass rusher just in time for the preseason

Zimmerman: Projecting Jaylon Johnson contract extension numbers for Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Let’s take a dive into what a Jaylon Johnson contract extension would look like.

Zimmerman: How Marcedes Lewis will help Darnell Wright, Cole Kmet - Windy City Gridiron - Marcedes Lewis is going to help the Bears’ offense, specifically Cole Kmet and Darnell Wright

