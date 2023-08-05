Chicago Bears make roster moves; injury updates

With the recent additions of free agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and tight end Marcedes Lewis, the Chicago Bears had to let a couple player go.

Yesterday they released veteran defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes, and this morning they waived tight end Chase Allen with an injury designation.

Since Allen has less than four accrued seasons in the NFL he’ll go though waivers, and if he clears he’ll revert to Chicago who can place him on their injured reserve list.

In other injury news, general manager Ryan Poles met this media this morning and wasn't concerned with the injuries to starting guards Teven Jenkins and Nate Davis.

With #Bears RG Nate Davis & LG Teven Jenkins missing practice time this week, I asked Ryan Poles if he's concerned about depth on interior of the offensive line even at an early juncture in camp.

In fact, Jenkins was spotted in full pads this morning stretching with his teammates.

Poles also said that Ngakoue went back home after signing his contract to get his things in order and that he’d return to Chicago in a couple of days. His first practice at Halas Hall is expected to be on Tuesday, which is an open practice for fans.