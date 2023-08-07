The Bear’s Den, August 7, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears WR DJ Moore has potential to change everything for QB Justin Fields, offense - Chicago Sun-Times - If Moore is able to fulfill GM Ryan Poles’ vision of him as a dominant No. 1 receiver, the effect would ripple through the offense. That’s a big if — and a lot of pressure — but it doesn’t seem to bother him.

Coach Matt Eberflus sees reason for ‘concern’ with defensive starters hurt - Chicago Sun-Times - More than half the Bears’ defensive starters sat out “Family Fest” practice Sunday.

Chicago Bears Training Camp Practice No. 9 notes: Chase Claypool and Eddie Jackson start first camp fight - CHGO - The Chicago Bears held their ninth training camp practice at Halas Hall. Here are the top plays that stood out from Saturday’s practice.

Bears training camp report: Justin Fields, offense sharp in red zone – NBC Sports Chicago - After an uneven week of training camp, Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense finally found their groove during “Family Fest” at Soldier Fields.

Why lowkey Bears free agent signing could be key to improved run defense – NBC Sports Chicago - Yannick Ngakoue, Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards got all the hype among Bears free agent signings on defense, but a different guy could be key.

What Does Yannick Ngakoue Bring To The Chicago Bears’ Defense? - I won’t mince words: with Yannick Ngakoue now signed in Chicago, the Bears’ defense is officially complete.

Ryan Poles: Yannick Ngakoue will enhance Bears’ defense - 670 - Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said he sees veteran pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue as a key presence to enhance the team’s entire defense.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

With contract possibly coming, T.J. Hockenson hasn’t been practicing much - NBC Sports - As Vikings tight end T.J.

Packers release Danny Etling - NBC Sports - The Packers have let go of one of their quarterbacks.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Marv Levy celebrated his 98th birthday at Hall of Fame induction weekend - NBC Sports - Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy celebrated his 98th birthday at the Pro Football Hall of Fame last week.

Family Fest Observations (And Other Bears Bullets) - Bleacher Nation - A collection of thoughts from Chicago Bears Family Fest on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Bryce Young will start preseason opener - NBC Sports - The first overall pick has already been named the team's starter.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman: Projecting a 2024 Justin Fields contract extension with Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Could QB1 receive an extension in 2024? This is what it could look like.

Infante's 2024 NFL Draft: Power 5 transfers from small schools to remember - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down 7 enticing NFL prospects making the jump to the Power 5 level this year.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears make roster moves; injury updates - Windy City Gridiron - With two new free agents the Bears had to do a roster shuffle.

THE RULES

