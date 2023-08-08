The Bear’s Den, August 8, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Jaquan Brisker, Chase Claypool headline Bears training camp standouts – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields gets most of the attention, but several important players have opened eyes at the start of Bears training camp.

Bears stock watch: Who’s up, who’s down after two weeks of camp - Bears Wire - Training camp performances ebb and flow but here are a few Bears players whose stock is rising as well falling after two weeks.

Bears training camp: Justin Fields ‘looks like a different QB’ - Bears Wire - Bears QB Justin Fields has made huge strides in training camp.

Bears HC Matt Eberflus says there are no long-term injury concerns - Bears Wire - While injuries continue to mount for the Bears during training camp, Matt Eberflus said there are no long-term concerns.

Marcedes Lewis driven by unwavering love of game - ChicagoBears.com - The reason that new Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis is preparing to play his 18th NFL season at the age of 39 is a simple one: “I still love the game,” Lewis said.

Hampton hopeful McMichael will be voted into Hall of Fame - ChicagoBears.com - Bears Hall of Famer Dan Hampton is hoping beyond hope that his “wingman” for decades, Steve McMichael—who’s suffering from ALS—will join him in Canton.

After Months Of Waiting, It’s FINALLY A Chicago Bears Football Monday - Da Bears Blog - Football is back this weekend, baby! Thank goodness!

Ryan Poles, Bears unconcerned with early injuries on O-line - 670 - Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said he’s not too worried about the rash of early injuries his team has suffered on the offensive line.

Chicago Bears 2023 training camp Week 2 vlog: Behind-the-scenes look - For this week’s video, I take you behind the scenes and show you what it was like covering the second week of Chicago Bears training camp.

Chicago Bears 1st opponent’s head coach stepping down for matchup - ChiCitySports - The Chicago Bears are getting ready to play their first game of the season. Their head coach decided to step down for the game.

Titans’ Mike Vrabel to have assistant Terrell Williams serve as head coach for preseason game vs. Bears Sat. - CBSSports.com - Vrabel, who is fine and able to coach, said Williams earned the opportunity

Video: All of Jordan Love’s throws from Packers Family Night - Acme Packing Company - If you missed Green Bay’s stream of Family Night, a cutup has released of all of Jordan Love’s throws that were broadcast during team drills.

Titans’ Mike Vrabel hands head coaching duties to assistant for Bears game - Chicago Sun-Times - Titans assistant Terrell Williams will be the acting head coach against the Bears in Saturday’s exhibition opener at Soldier Field, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Monday.

Lawyer: Javier Loya "unequivocally and categorically denies" pending criminal allegations - NBC Sports - Texans minority owner Javier Loya faces serious criminal charges in Kentucky, including one count of rape and five counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Loya’s lawyer has denied the allegations on his client’s behalf.

Bears’ defense anticipating giant leap in 2023 - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears were last in the NFL in points allowed in 2022. But with a revamped front-7 and a more experienced secondary, the defense already has a swagger in training camp that has players thinking big. “That we’re going to dominate,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said.

