Chicago Bears release unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason game

The Chicago Bears released their “unofficial” depth chart Tuesday morning, ahead of their opening preseason game Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.

There aren’t too many surprises, depending on how you look at it.

There is currently only one rookie penciled into a starting spot in first-round draft pick right tackle Darnell Wright.

Running back Roschon Johnson is up to the third running back spot head of Tresten Ebner and Travis Homer.

Chase Claypool is the starting WR3, with rookie Tyler Scott slotting in to the spot behind him. Velus Jones Jr is listed as the backup WR1 to DJ Moore, which I guess makes him the WR4?

Jones is also the starting returner.

Rookie DTs Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens are listed behind Justin Jones and Andrew Billings, respectively.

Rookie CBs Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith are backing up Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, respectively.

Newly signed DE Yannick Ngakoue, who is expected to make his first practice appearance today, is already listed as a starter.

Check it all out below and sound off with your observations.