Chicago Bears sign two players

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears announced that they have signed tight end Lachlan Pitts and linebacker Barrington Wade. To keep the team at the 90 man roster limit they waived kicker Andre Szmyt and waived tight end Jake Tonges with an injury designation.

Pitts, a 2023 undrafted free agent from William & Mary, checks in at 6’5”, 253 pounds. The former team captain caught 28 passes for 543 yards and five touchdowns last season, while being named to the FCS ADA Academic All-Star Team.

Wade, who is from Skokie, Illinois and played his high school ball at Niles North, was originally a UDFA for the Ravens in 2021 after playing at Iowa. He most recently spent a few months with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. He also appeared in four games as a reserve for the Broncos in 2021.

The Bears will be back at Halas Hall for practice on Wednesday morning.