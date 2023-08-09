The Bear’s Den, August 9, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears keeping it simple for Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens - Chicago Sun-Times - Coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears have high expectations for their rookie defensive tackles, but they’re taking a step-by-step approach to get the most out of them.

Bears practice update: Yannick Ngakoue, Marcedes Lewis debut; injury issues linger - Chicago Sun-Times - Several defensive starters remained out Tuesday, but Jack Sanborn returned.

Eyeing stability, Bears collect Packers on offense - Chicago Sun-Times - Consider: the 2023 Bears have four members of the 2018 Packers on their offensive two-deep roster. The 2023 Packers have only two.

Fields notes: Bears QB Justin Fields looks mostly sharp as practice resumes Tuesday - Chicago Sun-Times - After a choppy start to training camp, Fields seems to be leveling out.

Bears sign TE Lachlan Pitts, Niles North product LB Barrington Wade - Chicago Sun-Times - Wade’s arrival is particularly interesting as the Bears deal with injuries at linebacker.

Chicago Bears Training Camp Practice No. 11 notes: Justin Fields and the offense execute down the stretch - The Chicago Bears held their 11t training camp practice at Halas Hall. Here are the top plays that stood out from Saturday’s practice.

HONOR THINE ENEMY

Vikings will honor Bud Grant with jersey patch for Week One, helmet sticker rest of year - NBC Sports - The legendary coach died in March at the age of 95.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Henry Ruggs scheduled for sentencing Wednesday for fatal drunk driving crash - NBC Sports - Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs is going to prison for a fatal drunk driving crash.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears sign two players - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears make a couple moves.

Chicago Bears release first depth chart of 2023 preseason - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears open the preseason Saturday against the Titans and have released an unofficial depth chart.

Chicago Bears Training Camp Open Thread for August 8 - Windy City Gridiron - Talk about the Chicago Bears right here!

