Bears remove Dante Pettis from the NFI list

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears removed wide receiver Dante Pettis from the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, meaning he’s cleared to begin practicing tomorrow at Halas Hall.

The NFI list is for players who suffered injuries or ailments away from usual NFL activities.

Last season he played in all 17 games for the Bears making seven starts, while catching 19 balls for 245 yards with three touchdowns. He also returned 18 punts for a 9.1 average.

The 27-year-old Pettis was placed on the NFI before training camp started and in his absence second year pro Velus Jones Jr. and rookie Tyler Scott have seen the most action on punt returns. Jones was listed as the number one returner in the team’s first unofficial depth chart.

Pettis was one of several players not practicing today, but he was spotted at today’s camp getting some side work in.

Hers’s the full list of Bears held out on Wednesday.

The #Bears are in pads today. Not practicing:



Nate Davis

Lucas Patrick

DeMarcus Walker

Terrell Lewis

Dylan Cole

Tremaine Edmunds

Marcedes Lewis

Dante Pettis

Jaquan Brisker

Terell Smith — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 9, 2023

They'll be back at Halas Hall for their final open camp practice this year, then on Saturday they’ll host the Tennessee Titans in the preseason opener for both teams.

Next week they’ll travel to Indianapolis for a couple of joint practices with the Colts in advance if their preseason game on August 19.