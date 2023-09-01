The Bear’s Den, September 1, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Tyson Bagent’s improbable rise proved he’s capable of backing up Justin Fields – NBC Sports Chicago - Tyson Bagent forced his way onto the Bears’ 53-man roster with talent, hard work, intelligence, and a lot of moxie. The Bears can search all the way want for...

Roster Moves: Bears sign Peterman and Taylor, add four to practice squad, place Jenkins and Kramer on IR - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Thursday signed quarterback Nathan Peterman and receiver/return specialist Trent Taylor to the active roster, signed four players to the practice squad and placed offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Doug Kramer on injured reserve.

Bears, Athlitacomics release third Monsters of the Midway trading card collection - ChicagoBears.com - Five years after the inception of the Monsters of the Midway universe, the Bears and Athlitacomics – a company founded by former defensive lineman Israel Idonije’s – released the project’s third set of trading cards that features the most players to date.

Schmitz: Reviewing the Bears’ Final 53-Man Roster - Da Bears Blog - Chicago Bears waiver wire madness is over, and with the dust officially settled their initial 53-man roster is complete!

Bears name 4 team captains for 2023 season - 670 - Quarterback Justin Fields, receiver DJ Moore, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Eddie Jackson were selected by the Bears as their four captains for this season, head coach Matt Eberflus announced Thursday.

Bears to carry 3 quarterbacks after signing Nathan Peterman - 670 - The Bears on Thursday signed veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman to their active roster, making them eligible to take advantage of an NFL rule change.

Bears unsure whether Tyson Bagent or Nathan Peterman will be their No. 2 QB - NBC Sports - The Bears have not decided who will back up Justin Fields in Week One.

Which announcers will call Bears games this season? Here are my picks - Chicago Sun-Times - Of 11 Bears games on FOX last season, Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston called five, and Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth called three.

Bears sign Nathan Peterman to 53-man roster - Chicago Sun-Times - Peterman gives the Bears a veteran option to back up starting quarterback Justin Fields, with undrafted free agent rookie Tyson Bagent the other quarterback on the roster.

Top 5 Takeaways from Ryan Poles and Ian Cunningham’s post 53-man roster press conference: Is Tyson Bagent QB2? - Bears general manager Ryan Poles and assistant general manager Ian Cunningham answered a series of questions during their Wednesday press conference. Here are the five top takeaways.

Grading the Bears waiver claims and signings from Wednesday - BearsWire - The Bears added three new players to their roster. Here are our initial grades of the moves.

Chicago Bears announce updated practice squad - BearsWire - The Bears have announced an updated practice squad, which features four new additions.

Bears sign QB Nathan Peterman, WR Trent Taylor to active roster - BearsWire - The Bears signed Nathan Peterman and Trent Taylor to the active roster while placing Teven Jenkins and Doug Kramer on IR.

Lions place Julian Okwara on IR, sign David Blough to practice squad - NBC Sports - The Lions placed edge rusher Julian Okwara on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

Titans sign Trevis Gipson, put Kyle Philips on IR - NBC Sports - The Titans added a veteran edge rusher to the roster on Thursday.

Josh Johnson, Kevon Seymour, Brent Urban re-sign with Ravens - NBC Sports - Three veteran players who were released by the Ravens on Tuesday so the team could make other roster moves are back with the team on Thursday.

