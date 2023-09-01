Play Fantasy Football with Windy City Gridiron Writers!

FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Windy City Gridiron is entering year two of our fantasy football league, and we have two open spots! In an effort to even the playing field between those who have never played fantasy sports before and those who have been playing for years, we play with very standard PPR rules. If you play with a different scoring system, let us know in the comments!

The Fantasy draft is scheduled for this Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Noon Central.

The rosters will have 1 quarterback, 2 running backs, 2 wide receivers, 1 tight end, 1 flex (any RB, WR, or TE can be slotted here), 1 Defense, and 1 Kicker. The bench is limited to 4 players in the effort to reduce excess stashing.

The following Windy City Gridiron contributors are in the league:

Jack R Salo

Denmaster Ken Mitchell

Sam Householder

Patti Curl

Peter Borkowski

TJ Starman

The league has 12 teams and there are currently 2 open spots. These spots will be in high demand, so sign up quickly! These are first come, first served.

If you’re interested in joining a fun Fantasy Football league with fellow Bears fans and WCG writers, then you can join here. The draft is this weekend, so sign up for the Windy City Gridiron Fantasy Football League today!

PICK EMS LEAGUE

For a very relaxed game with extremely low time commitment (as little as 5 minutes per week), then consider a weekly pick’ em league. Pick Em’ gives you a full list of the NFL games that week, and you predict the winner of each matchup and submit your picks. After each week, you can see how well you did and compare with other players in the league.

If this interests you, then visit this link here and use the following group information to find the group:

Group ID: 27332

Password: BearDown

This league will start NFL Week 1, so sign up for the Windy City Gridiron Pick’ Ems League today!