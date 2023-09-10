Bears vs. Packers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s finally game day! The Chicago Bears will get the 2023 season started later today against their longest and most hated rival, the Green Bay Packers. This rivalry has always ebbed and flowed over the years, but thanks to three decades of stellar quarterback play, the Packers have managed to push ahead and now lead the series 104-94-6.

Chicago hasn’t won a game in this series since 2018, which was also the last time the Bears have won the NFC North. They clinched the division with a win that afternoon but haven’t had a winning season since.

The Bears will try to turn the tide of this rivalry today.

“I haven’t beaten them yet, which is not good,” tight end Cole Kmet said earlier this week. “Definitely want to amend that. I’m looking forward to this week. I’ve had it circled since the end of last year. These games, these divisional games are big but this one in particular, anytime you get to play Green Bay it’s a big deal. Big rivalry and stuff, so looking forward to it.”

“I am waiting,” safety Jaquan Brisker said in his presser this week. “I am itching. It’s Packers week, so I know it’s gonna be live in the stadium. Fans everywhere — it’s gonna be loud. People hate Green Bay. I hate Green Bay. I can’t wait. They didn’t get to see me last year. They gonna get to see me this year, though.”

“I grew up hating the Green Bay Packers,” said the newest Bear, o-lineman Dan Feeney, “so I think I am right at home.”

Fellow offensive lineman Cody Whitehair chimed in on the rivalry too, “We know how big this game is and the Bears-Packers history and everything it brings.”

“The first game — playing Green Bay — that’s an opportunity to start this off on the right foot,” quarterback Justin Fields said via the Chicago Tribune. “That’s an opportunity to make a statement to where the season’s going to go. Of course, we haven’t beat them in a while. So it’ll be good to start the year strong with them, getting that win and continuing to improve from there. I’m excited for it.”

The time for talk is over, and I can’t wait for the game.

Here’s everything you need to know to prepare for the Bears vs. Packers season kickoff!

GAME INFO

The Bears are hosting the Packers at 3:25 p.m. (CT) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The weather is expected to be great for football, sunny and in the mid-70s.

If you want tickets for Bears game or any other event, hit up our partners at StubHub right here.

Get your NFL tickets here from StubHub! StubHub is Windy City Gridiron’s official partner to get your Chicago Bears tickets! But StubHub is also a great resource for tickets for other sporting events, concerts, theater, comedy shows, and more. Get your tickets through StubHub for their exclusive 100% FanProtect Guarantee. Stubhub

TELEVISION

The game will be aired on FOX with their number one broadcast team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call, and if you live in the red of this 506 Sports map, then you get the Bears game.

PRO SPORTS FANS APP

I was recently asked to become a Bears Mediacaster for Pro Sports Fan, whose President is former NFL QB and media personality Sean Salisbury. PSF is a platform where sports fans come together for live community, news, and interactive video streams.

I’ll be co-hosting a Bears show on Tuesday nights at 6:00 (CT), but I’ll also be live on the app during select Bears games this season, starting with week one against the Pack, so get the PSF app and hang out with me during the game!

The app is only available on Apple now, but the Google Play version is coming soon! I explain a bit about PSF in our Bears vs. Packers preview here:

RADIO

This season, there is a new radio home for the Bears as ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2) is the new flagship! Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will still be in the booth, but Jason McKie will serve as the new sideline reporter.

Spanish language broadcast can be found on LATINO MIX 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos (play-by-play) and Miguel Esparza (analyst) on the call.

This week’s Bears game can be heard on SiriusXM channels 225 & 805.

Related Chicago Bears Radio Network Affiliate Stations

PREVIEWS

Our WCG team has a bunch of Bears vs. Packers previews that you can find in this week’s story stream here.

ODDS

The Bears are a 1.5-point favorite, according to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, with an over/under for the game at 41.5.

POSTGAME

Join us on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel after the game ends with our new postgame host, Bill Zimmerman, and our new postgame show, Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show! Once the show wraps, we’ll publish it on our podcast channel.

Our day-after Bears game recap, Bear & Balanced, will be at 6:00 on Monday night, so join Jeff Berckes and Lester Wiltfong for their cooled-down review on 2nd City Gridiron. Once they press stop on the show, you can catch the audio on our podcast channel.

Plus, we’ll have several articles here at WCG breaking down the game that you can find in our Bears vs. Packers story stream.

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow our brand!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more!

Jack Sanborn Chicago Bears Jack In The Box Hoodie! $55 Local product Jack Sanborn came out of nowhere last year to take Chicago by storm, and he’s back this year to patrol the box against opposing offenses! Get your Jack in the Box gear now, and use our promo code Gridiron20 for 20% off your entire order! 500 Level is officially licensed by the NFLPA. $55 at 500 Level

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.