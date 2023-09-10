Bears vs Packers Inactives: Velus Jones Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown are out

The inactive lists are out from both the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears for this afternoon’s game at Soldier Field.

Chicago’s Inactives

WR - Velus Jones Jr.

WR - Equanimeous St. Brown

DE - Khalil Kareem

DB - Quindell Johnson

TE - Stephen Carlson

QB - Tyson Bagent

Apparently, teams announce their QB3 as inactive, yet he’ll dress and only play in case of emergency.

Also, tight end Robert Tonyan is active, so his back issue was not a big deal.

Green Bay’s Inactives

WR - Christian Watson

RB - Emanuel Wilson

S - Anthony Johnson Jr.

S - Zayne Anderson

LB - Brenton Cox Jr.

OL - Caleb Jones

OL - Sean Rhyan

Once we get closer to kickoff, this will be your open thread to talk Bears-Packers all game long.

