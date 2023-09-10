Bears vs Packers Inactives: Velus Jones Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown are out

The inactive lists are out from both the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears for this afternoon’s game at Soldier Field.
Chicago’s Inactives
WR - Velus Jones Jr.
WR - Equanimeous St. Brown
DE - Khalil Kareem
DB - Quindell Johnson
TE - Stephen Carlson
QB - Tyson Bagent
Apparently, teams announce their QB3 as inactive, yet he’ll dress and only play in case of emergency.
Also, tight end Robert Tonyan is active, so his back issue was not a big deal.
Green Bay’s Inactives
WR - Christian Watson
RB - Emanuel Wilson
S - Anthony Johnson Jr.
S - Zayne Anderson
LB - Brenton Cox Jr.
OL - Caleb Jones
OL - Sean Rhyan
Once we get closer to kickoff, this will be your open thread to talk Bears-Packers all game long.
