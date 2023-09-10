 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears vs. Packers: Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show

Ugh... let’s talk about that game...

By Bill Zimmerman and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers started a new era of their rivalry, and it sure felt like the same old crap that we’re used to as Bears fans. Green Bay won with a dominating second half 38 to 20. We’re going to be talking about the game in mere moments on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube Channel.

Bill Zimmerman will be taking the lead as host this season of our Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show!, and for this first week’s immediate breakdown, he’s grabbing Lester Wiltfong to help talk through it all.

Check out the video version here, or come hang out with us live on 2nd Cty Gridiron.

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and turn those notifications on so you never miss when we go LIVE!

You can also listen to the podcast version here or download it wherever you get your pods:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

