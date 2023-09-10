Bears vs. Packers: Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers started a new era of their rivalry, and it sure felt like the same old crap that we’re used to as Bears fans. Green Bay won with a dominating second half 38 to 20. We’re going to be talking about the game in mere moments on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube Channel.

Bill Zimmerman will be taking the lead as host this season of our Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show!, and for this first week’s immediate breakdown, he’s grabbing Lester Wiltfong to help talk through it all.

