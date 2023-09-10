WCG Sunday Livestream: Week 1 Bears vs Packers

Good morning and welcome to NFL kickoff weekend.

The Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers on the lakefront later this afternoon.

While it is a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff, Steven and Sam are here to break things down.

The game is on FOX and gets the A-crew of Kevin Burkhardt and former Bear Greg Olsen.

The Bears are looking to start off their new season exorcising the demons of past Packers games.

It’s the Jordan Love era for Green Bay and Chicago fans are hoping that Justin Fields can take the next steps and assert himself as a difference-maker in what’s unfortunately been a lopsided rivalry for far, far too long.

Today’s WCG Sunday Livestream will recap the offseason, preview the season, and specifically this game. There might be some bad Madden played.

Of course, you can talk to us at any of the following avenues:

The comments. You know, down in the comments of this post.

Over on the Twitch site .

. Over on the Twitters. I’m at @SJS_illini. Sam’s at @SamHouseholder. The main site is over at @WCGridiron.

We’ll see you at the usual 9:30 AM CT. See you then.