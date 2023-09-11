A lot was made about yesterday's Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game being the first time since 1992 that Green Bay was starting a year with a quarterback other than Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers. Facing three decades of Hall of Fame QB play is tough for a franchise to overcome, so this game was a perfect time for Justin Fields and the Bears to make a statement.

They didn't.

I'm not a proponent of citing quarterback wins as a stat, but if we're looking at Packer quarterback eras...

Favre and the Packers were 22-10 against Chicago, Rodgers and the Packers were 25-5, and Jordan Love is now 1-0 against the Bears.

Intro: We'll both share some general thoughts about the game.

We'll both share some general thoughts about the game. Trench Tribute: This is our weekly pick for lineman of the game.

Sweet Tweets: We highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week.

Caught up in a numbers game: This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that we found interesting from the game.

The Fields Report: We talk about quarterback Justin Fields before we take our commercial break.

The 3 Bears: In this porridge-themed portion of the show, we give our picks for the Bear that was hot, the Bear that was cold, and the Bear that was just right in the game against the Packers.

