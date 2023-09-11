The Bear’s Den, September 11, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Bears honor Steve McMichael, other alumni at halftime of Packers game - Chicago Sun-Times - Mongo’s wife Misty wore a navy No. 76 jersey on the field. When they read his name on the Bears’ list of alumni, she threw both hands in the air.

Bears, Justin Fields open season with flop in 38-20 loss to Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ offense was a debacle, and Fields was at the center of it with minimal passing production, a lost fumble and a pick-six.

‘Tailgating is a passion:’ Bears fans flock to season opener - Chicago Sun-Times - The smell of grilling beef filled the air as kids and adults played cornhole and music blasted from speakers.

Jordan Love outplays Justin Fields, Packers win and what else is new? - Chicago Sun-Times - New Packers quarterback throws three touchdown passes in season opener.

Instant reaction: The Chicago Bears get SMOKED by Jordan Love and the Packers in season opener - CHGO - No Aaron Rodgers, no problem. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers picked up where No. 12 left off, rolling their way to a 38-20 victory at the Soldier Field on Sunday. Here are our quick reactions to the giant disaster on the lakefront: Watch our LIVE postgame show on YouTube! Adam Hoge Well, whatever

Bears observations: What we learned in 38-20 blowout loss vs. Packers – NBC Sports Chicago - The "new era' of the Bears-Packers rivalry looked a lot like the old one as Green Bay stomped Justin Fields and Co. in the season opener.

What do the Bears need to fix before Week 2 after loss to Packers? – NBC Sports Chicago - On the Football Aftershow after the Bears' loss to the Green Bay Packers, Lance Briggs talked about the Bears' need to fix before next week's game against the...

Bears defense makes no excuses after laying an egg vs. Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - “We can be dominant. We just have to continue to get better.’ safety Eddie Jackson said after the Packers scored more points on offense (31) against the Bears with Jordan Love at quarterback than they did in either game with Aaron Rodgers last season.

Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - Breaking down Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool’s performances — plus a historic day at quarterback.

Holmes: ‘This was a worst-case scenario loss for the Bears’ - 670 - The Bears’ nightmare scenario played out in their season opener Sunday, as the Jordan Love-led Packers dismantled them in a 38-20 rout at Soldier Field.

Bernstein: Bears’ loss dispiriting, alarming - 670 - That sense of excitement and hope curdling into dread relentlessly in front of our eyes is familiar enough, but going through it so soon and so completely was still a bit of a shock as the Bears lost 38-20 to the Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Packers 38-20 Bears (Sep 10, 2023) Box Score - ESPN - Box score for the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL game from September 10, 2023 on ESPN. Includes all passing, rushing and receiving stats.

Bears vs. Packers: Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show - Windy City Gridiron - Ugh... let’s talk about that game...

Curl: Packers bring a subpar offense to Soldier Field and Bears still lose season opener - Windy City Gridiron - This rivalry has become beyond exhausting for Bears fans.

