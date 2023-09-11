Chicago Bears re-sign linebacker Dylan Cole

It was an interesting few days for Chicago Bears linebacker Dylan Cole.

On Friday, he practiced for the first time in weeks, albeit in a limited capacity, while returning from a hamstring injury. He was listed as questionable for the Packers game.

On Saturday, the Bears terminated his contract.

On Sunday, I’m guessing he got to experience the same pain of a Bears’ game that we all did from the comfort of his home.

Earlier today, the Bears re-signed the 29-year-old back to their 53-man roster.

In other Bears news...

Head coach Matt Eberflus addressed the media today from Halas Hall, but there were no big revelations about their 38-20 loss on Sunday.

It was some typical coach-speak: they’ll bounce back, clean some things up, block better, rush the passer batter, yada-yada-yada.

He was asked about nickelback Kyler Gordon’s injured hand, and all he gave was, “He’s with the doctors right now, so we’ll see where he is. We’ll re-assess that, and we’ll let you know Wednesday of this week.”

When Gordon exited the game, Josh Blackwell received most of the nickel reps.

You can check out Coach Flus’ full presser here.