Chicago Bears Starter Jackets are back!

In the last few years, at the start of each NFL season, our partners at HOMAGE receive a brand new shipment of Chicago Bears Starter jackets, which quickly sell out. These are by far their most popular Bears item, so we wanted to get the link in your hands as soon as they went on sale.

THEY ARE NOW AVAILABLE!

Starter jackets were popular back in the day, but thanks to HOMAGE, they're back and better than ever. The satin, the snaps, the stripes, plus a classic old-school Monsters of the Midway patch on the inside will make you the envy of all your friends.

****And for a limited time, HOMAGE is running a site-wide promotion in honor of today's release, offering 20% off any single non-STARTER NFL apparel item with the purchase of a STARTER satin jacket, so hit this link to see their entire Bears collection.****

HOMAGE X Starter Bears Satin Jacket $165 Vintage football attitude in a luxe package: our Chicago Bears HOMAGE x Starter Satin Jacket is built for the sidelines, with all the classic details of the original: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, elbow stripes and the essential interior patch. Game days just got a whole lot better. Pay homage. $165 at Homage

You can get the jacket in sizes S, M, L, XL, and XXL, and they are only available for a limited time due to high demand, so order yours now.

Check out the back of the jacket and that sweet interior patch in the image slider below.

And don't forget about HOMAGE's site-wide promo in honor of the release, offering 20% off any single non-STARTER NFL apparel item with the purchase of a STARTER satin jacket, so hit this link to see their entire Bears collection.