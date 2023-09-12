Players For Pits: Week 2’s Touchdown For Tails Chicagoland Rescue Of The Week

We are back for Week 2 of Touchdown For Tails with another great Chicago-area rescue. After a successful opening, we are excited to see what we can do for a rescue that holds a strong place in my heart.

As always, here is the basis for what we’ll be doing each week when featuring our new rescue of the week.

The “rules” of each donation are simple. Donate what you feel comfortable with. To make it easier (and hopefully a little more fun), I’ve decided to set up a few ways to help you determine how much you’d like to give each week of the regular season.

Each week, we will be featuring a new rescue. Within that week, you’ll have a few options to “bet” on. Now, when I say bet, what I really mean is, how much you’re willing to donate to the featured animal rescue organization of the week.

Here’s how it’ll work.

A Chicago Bears win = $25 donation Three-to-five Prop Bets: Hitting on the prop = $10 donation. Missing on the prop= $5

Ultimately, what I would like to do is make the Bears winning on the field as rewarding to our featured rescues as possible! Those of you who donate nine (or more) times throughout the season will be entered into a drawing at the end of the season to win a Chicago Bears Nike “Game” Jersey. The player and sizing will be of your choice. For each Chicago Bears win, I will personally donate $25. I will also choose one prop bet (brought to you by Draft Kings) that I will also “bet” on.

The ultimate goal of this is to get Bears fans more involved with the community around them. Football season is already the best time of year, so why not make it a little better by helping become a solution to a growing problem around the country? Every single dollar donated on a weekly basis will go directly to that featured rescue.

For this week, I’ll just be including the donation link straight from PFP’s website. You can either make a monetary donation or pick things off of their Amazon needs list. If you wish to be entered in my year-end jersey drawing, please shoot me a screenshot of your donation so that I can keep track of them.

Week 2 “Things to bet on” (Brought to you by DraftKings)

Game: Chicago Bears (+3) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) ($25 donation if the Bears win)

Non-Bettors Bets: ($10 donation for a win or $5 for a loss)

1. QB Justin Fields to surpass 300 total yards

2. RB Roschon Johnson to be the Bears’ leading rusher

Prop Bets: ($10 donation for a win or $5 for a loss)

1. Bears total points: Over 19.5 (-110)/Under 19.5 (-110)

2. Either team scoring a defensive or special teams touchdown: Yes (+210)/ No (-285)

3. Over/Under points scored: Over 41.5 (-108)/Under 41.5 (+130)

Touchdown For Tails Week 2 Rescue of the Week: Players For Pits

Address: 463 W. Fullerton Ave (Elmhurst, Illinois)

Contact: https://www.playersforpits.com/contact-us

Website: https://www.playersforpits.com

Where To Donate: https://www.playersforpits.com/donate

Players For Pits was founded in 2013 with the goal of taking in pit bull-type dogs. Their mission statement sums up their goals well.

“Players for Pits guiding mission is to help “pit bull type dogs” that end up at our local open access animal controls in our hometown area of Chicago as well as nationally. We strive to give dogs another chance to become an integral part of our communities by matching them with families that will advocate and love them forever. Our goal is to decrease the amount of “pit bull type dogs” dying in our local shelters and help Chicago & the entire nation become no-kill.”

Pit Bulls are a misunderstood breed that has faced the battle of many bad stigmas over the years. As someone who has owned multiple pits throughout my adult life, I can attest to how great of dogs they are. Unfortunately, they are one of the most common dogs found at shelters and because of that, they are the most common breed to be euthanized at shelters across the country.

PFP works with the Chicago area community, as well as volunteers, fosters, and even athletes. It’s a great group that is tackling one of the biggest issues we face around shelters here in the United States.

Featured Pets of The Week

CASSIAN (3-Month-Old, Male)

Cassian is a rambunctious 3 month old black pup with white details on his paws and chest. His little ears are adorable and sit like bangs! Cassian and his sister were found as strays in the city. Cassian loves to play and run for days!

He is a ball of energy who loves to play and run and likes rough housing with his sister (sometimes a little too much, he’s a puppy, we’re working on it!). Cassian is a smart cookie just like his sister, and knows “Sit”, and is working on “stay” and “kennel”. His foster family says that Cassian is the life of the party and has the cuties ears ever! Cassian is the life of the party and has the cuties ears ever!

Three words to describe Cassian? Sassy, playful and adventurous!

Looking for a playful cuddle bug to complete your home? Fill out an application here: https://www.playersforpits.com/adoption-survey

If you have specific questions before applying, please feel free to email joe@playersforpits.com

If you are interested in adopting, please go directly to www.playersforpits.com to apply. Inquires without specific questions will not be replied to.

DAISY (6-year-old, Female)

Daisy is the sweetest pit-mix with a black and white coat. Daisy was brought back to the rescue when her loving family was unable to continue providing her the best care. She is a sweetheart who deserves to continue being loved as she was.

Daisy is the perfect companion for someone looking for a laid-back partner in crime. She enjoys her walks, car rides, toys, and chewing on her bones, but she will NEVER say no to a cuddle on the couch and staying in. Daisy does great when she’s left alone. She will wait patiently for you to return home and greet you at the door with a wag of her tail. She is a little bit of a puller on walks, but she has already improved and is a very fast learner. Daisy loves meeting new people and meeting other dog friends. She gets very excited when she sees other dogs, but she calms down quickly once she gets her sniffs in. Daisy is currently at a foster home with no children and she came from a home with no children as well. She loves everyone she meets, but can be quite strong so younger children may need to be introduced slowly until she calms her excitement.

Daisy is the sweetest girl you will ever meet! She knows just how to use her puppy dogs eyes to get exactly what she wants and she will never fail to make your heart melt. Between her floppy ears that bounce when she trots and the way she plays with her toys like she’s still a puppy at heart, she will keep you laughing and your heart melting each and every day.

Daisy is easily adaptable to her surroundings. If you’re up for a walk in the park, so is she. If you want to be a couch potato for the weekend, she is right there with you. Daisy is up for anything and everything as long as she gets to spend time with her person. Daisy can’t wait to meet her new furever and anyone would be incredibly lucky to hold Daisy so close to their hearts!

Using the word her family used to describe her, Daisy is “Crazy Daisy”. But using three words of our own, she is content, goofy, and loving once she opens up and feels safe.

Looking for a playful cuddle bug to complete your home? Fill out an application here: https://www.playersforpits.com/adoption-survey

If you have specific questions before applying, please feel free to email monika@playersforpits.com or jenna@playersforpits.com

If you are interested in adopting, please go directly to www.playersforpits.com to apply. Inquires without specific questions will not be replied to.

MARBLE (4-year-old, Female)

Marble is a compact pittie mix with a gorgeous blue and white coat. Marble was found in Chicago pregnant, but her owner never came to get her. She had the most adorable smile, and with puppies on the way, we had to scoop her up!

When she arrived at her foster’s house, she was so happy and always wagging her tail, to this day her tail is still wagging!

Marble had some cute babies, but now it’s her time to shine and leave motherhood behind and find her forever! She is a super sweet girl who just wants love and a family to call her own! Marble is active and enjoys a good walk and run around the yard but also loves to sleep in the sun as well. She enjoys being around people and getting belly rubs.

Marble is amazing with kids! Even with kids being around her babies she was happy to share them with the kids. She always wags her tail around kids and doesn’t jump on them. As if you needed any more reasons to adopt Marble, she is crate and house-trained, she “smiles” with her dorky uneven smile and snorts. She also wags her tail all the time! Three words to describe Marble? Sweet, wiggly and cuddly! Triple Threat!

Looking for a playful cuddle bug to complete your home? Fill out an application here: https://www.playersforpits.com/adoption-survey

If you have specific questions before applying, please feel free to email monika@playersforpits.com or jenna@playersforpits.com.

If you are interested in adopting, please go directly to www.playersforpits.com to apply. Inquires without specific questions will not be replied to.

More Resources For How To Get Involved

As a country, we have a homeless animal crisis on our hands that only seems to be getting worse by the day. Stray animals are found every day. With the volatility of the job market, more families are losing their homes and can no longer care for their pets. The list of reasons contributing to this issue runs long. That’s where we can all come in. Whether you want to volunteer, foster, or simply donate, it all makes a difference. For our family, getting involved with animal rescue has been a rewarding experience. While we might not always have the time to foster or volunteer our time, there are many ways to make an impact. Below are three links to check out if this is something you or your family might be interested in doing.