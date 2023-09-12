The Bear’s Den, September 12, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

Rookie RB Roschon Johnson shines in Bears vs. Packers Week 1 game – NBC Sports Chicago - Roschon Johnson outsnapped other Bears running backs Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman.

Bears’ Jaquan Brisker vows Jordan Love, Packers will ‘get theirs’ – NBC Sports Chicago - The Jordan Love era in Green Bay looked just like the Aaron Rodgers one, but safety Jaquan Brisker was unimpressed with the Packers QB and promised the Bears...

Schmitz: Notes from Packers @ Bears: - Da Bears Blog - That was one way to start the season, wasn’t it?

Bears’ Eberflus: Fields ‘knows he can play better’ - 670 - Bears quarterback Justin Fields “knows he can play better,” coach Matt Eberflus said Monday, a day after Fields went 24-of-37 for 216 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 38-20 loss to the Packers.

Parkins: Bears’ play-calling was ‘coaching malpractice’ - 670 - On the 1st & Pod podcast, 670 The Score host Danny Parkins sounded off on the Bears’ “cowardly” play-calling that he deemed “coaching malpractice” in Chicago’s 38-20 loss to Green Bay on Sunday.

Haugh: Packers were more ready than Bears were for season - 670 - It would be hard to find a team that looked any more ill-prepared for Week 1 than the Bears did as they were routed 38-20 by the rival Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Fields on Bears’ short passing game: ‘Just the game plan’ - 670 - After the Bears’ offense disappointed in a 38-20 loss to the Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field, quarterback Justin Fields shared an apology to both his teammates and the fans while also struggling to explain what went wrong.

Was Bears RB Roschon Johnson just a garbage-time play? - Chicago Sun-Times - Amazingly, rookie Roschon Johnson played the highest portion of snaps among Bears running backs Sunday.

Same old story, but a different evaluation of Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - Last year, every disappointing Fields performance only got the Bears closer to 2023. Now — even in Week 1 — it chips away at the belief that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and his staff can mold Fields into the dynamic, elite quarterback they expect him to be.

Bears QB Justin Fields’ pick-6 vs. Packers rife with red flags - Chicago Sun-Times - He needs to get better at reading the entire field, deciphering defensive coverage, and making good decisions, and all three were problems on the game-wrecking interception.

Bears coach: We ‘have to find ways to feed’ DJ Moore - Chicago Sun-Times - There’s no question Moore is the Bears’ best weapon

Matt Eberflus swears the Bears were ready to play despite preseason limits - Chicago Sun-Times - When Eberflus chose to sit his healthy players in the preseason, he sent a message that they were ready to go. The Packers proved they were anything but.

The Day After: Matt Eberflus and Bears players respond after alarming loss to Packers - CHGO - The Bears returned to Halas Hall on Monday following their 38-20 blowout loss against the Packers. Here is what was said during the press conferences.

10 quick thoughts on another big Bears letdown against Green Bay - CHGO - Good morning Chicago. Welp. I was hoping my first stab at this new Monday morning newsletter format would be a happy 10-point tour through a big Bears win. Instead, I’m writing it from a familiar position as the rain pours down on Chicago and reflects our awful moods after that 38-20 atrocity yesterday at Soldier

Bears vs. Packers: Lack of energy, execution in Week 1 concerning – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears made many mistakes on offense and defense, and visibly deflated in the second half.

Bears need more from QB Justin Fields after loss vs. Packers – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields wasn’t the reason the Bears got steamrolled by the Packers on Sunday, but it’s fair to want more from the franchise QB. The Bears do.

Baker Mayfield: Buccaneers are fueled by low post-Tom Brady expectations - NBC Sports - The Buccaneers heard the noise.

X-rays negative, Aaron Rodgers is out for Monday night with ankle injury - NBC Sports - The future Hall of Famer won't return to Week 1 game.

Report: Jason Peters will work out for Seahawks - NBC Sports - Jason Peters said last month that he hoped to play this season.

Bears vs Packers: New era, same result - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff & Lester took a day to cool down after watching the Bears lay a stinky egg, and now they’ll try to stay composed on a brand new Bear & Balanced.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears re-sign linebacker Dylan Cole - Windy City Gridiron - It was an interesting few days for Chicago Bears linebacker Dylan Cole.

Wiltfong: Inside the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here are all the snap counts for the Chicago Bears, a spotlight on some of their individual statistics, and also a few team stats from their 38 to 20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

