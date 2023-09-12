What happened with Justin Fields and the Bears offense week 1?

There are several YouTubers out there that do film breakdowns, and one of my faves is the All Things QB channel from former NFL quarterback Tim Jenkins. We’ve shared his stuff here at WCG before, and after a disastrous Chicago Bears performance in week one against the Packers, I thought it was a good time to share another.

It’s a quick fifteen-minute look at Fields and the Luke Getsy game plan for the day, and Jenkins always highlights the good and the bad. Check it out in the embed here, and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Jenkins played his college ball at tiny Fort Lewis College before getting some time on the NFL’s St. Louis Rams and CFL’s Calgary Stampeders. He went on to become the CEO of Jenkins Elite, which is a football development company focused on Quarterback Skill Development with locations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Phoenix, San Antonio, and San Diego.