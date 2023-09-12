Some Packer fans took a loss on Monday Night

I’m not here to celebrate a player’s injury, but when I saw this come across my timeline, I had to share it for all the non-social-media using Chicago Bears fans.

This is incredible. A Wisconsin bar offered free drinks if the Jets lost. After Rodgers went down, they started running up their tabs. The news was live when the jets won in overtime and everyone realized they had to pay. pic.twitter.com/1QDVJq9Zlr — David Hill (@davehill77) September 12, 2023

Several Packer fans were at Jack’s American Pub in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, rooting for former Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers to lose in his New York Jets debut because a Jets’ L would equal free drinks that night.

When Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury, the pub’s patrons figured there would be no way Zach Wilson could lead Gang Green to a win over the Buffalo Bills, so they ordered more and more and more alcohol.

But...

As we all know, the Jets forced overtime, and then rookie receiver Xavier Gipson returned a punt 65 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

The Packers’ franchise lost a little with Rodgers’ injury as well because had he played 65% of the 2023 snaps in N.Y., they would have received a conditional first-round pick in 2024, but now they’ll have to settle for a second-rounder.