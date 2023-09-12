Are you confident the Bears are heading in the right direction?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

When we last visited the Chicago Bears Reacts confidence poll on August 18, our fans checked in at a whopping 96% confident in the direction of the franchise.

But that was following their preseason-opening win, D.J. Moore had fans fired up, the buzz of the draft and free agency was still in the air, and training camp had fans excited.

Many things have changed since then.

The biggest of which was on Sunday afternoon when the team without a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer at quarterback for the first time in about three decades whipped Chicago's butts.

Losing week one to the Packers stings more than any other loss would have stung, and that's sure to be in our minds when answering this week's confidence poll question.

We're asking you to think big picture with this one.

Are you confident in the franchise's direction?

Do you believe Ryan Poles has this team on the right path?

Is Matt Eberflius the right head coach for this team?

Can Luke Getsy get this offense to new heights?

Is Alan Williams going to get all of Chicago's new defenders on the same page?

But most importantly, will Justin Fields take the strides he needs to take to solidify his long-term place as the QB1?