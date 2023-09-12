Tarik Cohen reportedly signing with Carolina Panthers

Tarik Cohen hasn’t played in the NFL since September of 2020.

The former Chicago Bears running back suffered a traumatic knee injury against the Atlanta Falcons tearing both is ACL and MCL and suffering a fracture as well.

The Chicago fan favorite has worked towards coming back in the past, but has had setbacks and has been unable to resume his NFL career.

But reports out of Charlotte on Tuesday evening state that Cohen is finally getting his chance with the Carolina Panthers.

Former Bears’ RB Tarik Cohen, who has not played in the NFL since suffering ACL and MCL tears as well as a tibial plateau fracture in September 2020, plans to sign Wednesday to the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2023

According to Schefter, Cohen will begin on the Panthers practice squad. Obviously, Carolina is going to want to get Cohen up to speed on their offense and see how his leg holds up in practice before potentially committing him to the 53-man roster.

Cohen, a former fourth round pick, electrified Bears fans from 2017 to 2020 with his speed and quickness. In 51 career games in Chicago, Cohen had nearly 2700 all purpose yards and 14 touchdowns.

Bears fans may be hoping the Panthers have a long year to help improve the draft position of their 2024 first round pick that Chicago owns, but you can bet that just about every Bears’ fan is hoping Cohen gets on the field soon and has a great season.