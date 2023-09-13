The Bear’s Den, September 13, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

If Bears want Justin Fields to succeed, Packers showed them blueprint – NBC Sports Chicago - What’s the difference between Justin Fields and Jordan Love? Everything the young quarterbacks can’t control.

Schmitz’ Checking the Tape: Bears’ Offense vs Green Bag - Da Bears Blog - I watched the Packers-Bears All-22 tape so that you don’t have to — here were some of my notes:

Brisker wishes Bears fans wouldn’t boo so early in games - 670 - While emphasizing that he understands fans’ frustrations, Bears safety Jaquan Brisker wishes the home crowd at Soldier Field wouldn’t boo the team so early in games. Ken’s Note: Then don’t play bad enough that people want to boo you.

Johnson: Preseason had nothing to do with Bears’ ugly loss - 670 - The Bears got dominated by the Packers in their 38-20 loss Sunday, but Chicago cornerback Jaylon Johnson is adamant that the starters’ playing time – or lack thereof – in the preseason had nothing to due with his team’s ugly performance.

First-and-10: No white flags, but a lot of red ones for Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - This wasn’t just a loss. It was a letdown. It was only Week 1. But Matt Eberflus’ job just got a little tougher. He not only has to coach ‘em up. He has to take the heat in a football town that is just about out of patience after years of disappointment.

NFL power rankings: Bears dip; Aaron Rodgers’ injury sinks Jets - Chicago Sun-Times - The Jets seemed possibly underrated at eighth in the preseason rankings, but now they’re plunging.

It seems Justin Fields isn’t answer to Bears’ longtime QB woes - Chicago Sun-Times - Two seasons plus one game into his career, it’s clear Fields is not a great quarterback.

Chase Claypool, Nate Davis raise alarming red flags in Bears’ flop vs. Packers – NBC Sports Chicago - Pretty much everything went wrong for the Bears on Sunday vs. the Packers, but two performances in particular should raise huge red flags.

Joe Burrow contract blows away all prior quarterback contracts - NBC Sports - The most common metric for comparing contracts is the so-called "new-money" average.

Two of Jets' five remaining nationally televised games eligible for flex - NBC Sports - The NFL's media partners were as disappointed with Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury as the Jets were.

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen, out of NFL since ‘20, gets tryout with Panthers - Chicago Sun-Times - Cohen was the Bears’ top offensive player and an All-Pro punt returner in 2018, but has had brutal injuries.

Will Michigan State’s Mel Tucker survive this scandal? As usual, his defense is suspect - Chicago Sun-Times - The former Bears defensive coordinator is suspended without pay after an investigation into claims of sexual harassment.

Zimmerman: Forrmer Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen signing with Carolina Panthers - Windy City Gridiron - The former Chicago Bears running back will be headed to the Panthers’ practice squad

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears humiliated by Green Bay Packers leaving more questions - Windy City Gridiron - The incoherent ramblings of a belligerent Bears fan

Householder's Stock up, stock down for Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers - Windy City Gridiron - What the heck was good about this game?

Wiltfong: Some Packer fans took a loss on Monday Night - Windy City Gridiron - Tough break last night for the Jets and these Packer fans...

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL: Misery Loves Company - Windy City Gridiron - The NFL is back, but some teams missed the memo

Wiltfong: What happened with Justin Fields and the Bears offense week 1? - Windy City Gridiron - Check out this fair assessment of Justin Fields’ week one performance.

