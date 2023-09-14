Hope is waning from Chicago Bears fans

I knew our fans' confidence in the Chicago Bears would take a precipitous drop this week after they stunk up Soldier Field on Sunday. That loss stung, but chatter about the loss itself has been almost secondary to the agonizing discourse about the way in which they lost. The team looked unprepared, uninspired, and underwhelmed at the importance of a week one matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The oldest rivalry in the National Football League has been one-sided for the last thirty years, but this time, there was no surefire Hall of Famer under center for Green Bay. The Bears were facing a 24-year-old making just his second career start, and they didn't do one thing to confuse him.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur was asked on Wednesday how often his quarterback didn't run the play call that was sent to him.

“Other than the one time I didn’t get the call in in a timely manner... I don’t think there was one time.”

Jordan Love looked over Chicago's defense fifty-four times and easily could have channeled his inner Aaron Rodgers, smirked, and said, 'We're good.'

It wouldn't have been as dramatic as an "I still own you," but the sentiment is the same.

Chicago's defense didn't quit; they were just outmatched. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and his defensive assistants were outcoached by LaFleur and his offensive assistants.

On the offensive side of the ball, penalties, missed blocks, untargeted receivers running open, and whatever that was that Chase Claypool was doing highlighted a dull and conservative game plan from Luke Getsy.

Just one month ago, our fanbase was 96% confident that Ryan Poles had this franchise on the right track, that Eberflus' H.I.T.S. principles were making a difference, and that Justin Fields was about to take a big step as a passer.

All the goodwill and excitement this franchise built up in year one of the Ryan Poles era is nearly gone.

