Bears vs Buccaneers: Everything you need to know for Week 2

The (0-1) Chicago Bears take on the (1-0) Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a game that suddenly has much more importance for the Bears than a week two game should. Usually, an opening season loss wouldn’t send a team into panic mode, but it was the Packers, and it was a thorough butt-kicking. With so much dysfunction on both sides of the ball, the Bears need to bounce back.

Justin Fields needs to play better, the blocking needs to be better, and the pass rush needs to show up, but the game plans on both sides of the ball against Green Bay were awfully bland. Both coordinators need to make a statement on Sunday because what we saw last week wasn’t good enough.

We’ll gather all our Bears-Bucs stuff here in this story stream leading up to the game and put all our postgame stuff here, too.

We had a few previews pop up this week on our podcast channel and video channel, so get caught up here:

JB & EJ brought in Bucs beat writer JC Allen to help preview the game.